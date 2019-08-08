A diet endorsed by Beyoncé has received a huge backlash

The new plan "could be dangerous," the British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine say
A new diet endorsed by Beyoncé could be “dangerous”, a nutritionist has revealed.
The 22 day diet was originally created back in 2013, but popularised when the singer followed it in preparation for her comeback appearances at last year’s Coachella.
Now, the British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine have said that following the diet could have serious implications.
Speaking on BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show, nutritionist Daniel O’Shaughnessy says the diet could lead to “nutritional deficiencies”.
The diet became popularised when a promotional video for the plan was released on Beyoncé’s YouTube channel last month. It opens with footage of her stepping onto scales before saying that body weight is “every woman’s worst nightmare”.
The singer says her diet requires “no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol… and I’m hungry”.
O’Shaughnessy has questioned the nutritional value of the diet, with it supplying 1,400 calories, well below the recommended daily average of 2,500 for men and 2,000 for women.
“This is quite low for anyone, users will feel tired and exhausted particularly when adding in the exercise,” the nutritionist said.
“It could be dangerous for the average person to follow without a team of nutritionists and trainers like Beyoncé has.”
“Beyoncé is selling a dream,” he continued. “This is worrying as she has a number of teenage followers who are easily susceptible. She is a gateway to millions of people.”
In a statement, the singer’s trainer and creator of the diet, Marco Borges, said: “Beyoncé used a combination of a whole food plant-based diet and daily exercise as part of her discipline and hard work in order to reach her personal goals in preparation for her Coachella performance…
“She achieved her goals successfully and was able to show up and give 100% for a performance which required nothing less. She continues to be mindful of the importance of proper nutrition and exercise as part of a healthy and happy lifestyle. We applaud her and are humbled by her courage to share her journey with others.”