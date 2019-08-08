A diet endorsed by Beyoncé has received a huge backlash

The new plan "could be dangerous," the British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine say

A new diet endorsed by Beyoncé could be “dangerous”, a nutritionist has revealed.

The 22 day diet was originally created back in 2013, but popularised when the singer followed it in preparation for her comeback appearances at last year’s Coachella.

Now, the British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine have said that following the diet could have serious implications.

Speaking on BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show, nutritionist Daniel O’Shaughnessy says the diet could lead to “nutritional deficiencies”.

The diet became popularised when a promotional video for the plan was released on Beyoncé’s YouTube channel last month. It opens with footage of her stepping onto scales before saying that body weight is “every woman’s worst nightmare”.