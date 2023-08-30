Digga D announces headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Digga D has announced details of a new London headline show at the Royal Albert Hall – find details below.

The rapper will perform at the legendary venue on October 23 on the back of his new mixtape ‘Back To Square One’, which came out last week (August 25).

It replaces a planned Brixton Academy concert set for September 5, which was recently cancelled owing to the venue’s continued closure.

Advertisement

Tickets for the gig go on general sale on Friday (September 1) at 10am BST.

You can buy yours here.

This Monday, we're bringing the Energy 🔥 We're SO excited to announce that @DiggaD_CGM will make his debut at the Hall on 23 October 2023. Priority booking for Friends and Patrons opens at 10am on Thursday and general sale opens at 10am on Friday: https://t.co/BBoWmlkuMj pic.twitter.com/bOGD73PAS6 — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) August 29, 2023

Digga D’s new ‘Back To Square One’ mixtape follows his 2022 release ‘Noughty By Nature’.

In a four-star review of ‘Noughty By Nature’, NME said: “Born in 2000, Digga – real name Rhys Herbert – grew up hearing ubiquitous ‘00s rap hits, so it’s no surprise to hear him sample the songs of 50 Cent: ‘Pump 101’ works in G-Unit’s ‘Stunt 101′ while ‘What You Reckon’, featuring rising drill hotshot B-Lovee, interpolates ’21 Questions’.

“These touch points are perfect for Digga’s brash and boisterous lyrics across the mixtape, with ‘Hold It Down’ particularly proving his musical prowess to be similar to 50 Cent’s. Like the tune it samples, the song follows the storyline of a troubled gangster seeking loyalty in his lover. It’s a fun, universal track that could live in the R&B section of any DJ set.”

Advertisement

It added: “Once upon a time, Digga D’s career was riddled with ifs and buts, yet he keeps growing musically, challenging what drill music can be. On ‘Noughty By Nature’, he confirms he’s a genre juggernaut, but in wearing his heart a little more on his sleeve, he’s also evolving right in front of us.”