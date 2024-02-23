Digga D remanded and charged with drug offences after livestreamed home raid

Digga D has been remanded and charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis after a police raid on his house was streamed live online.

On Wednesday (February 21), the rapper’s home was entered by police while he was in the middle of a broadcast on Instagram Live.

In the now-deleted video, the 23-year-old London artist – real name Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert – could be heard shouting at his property in Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln. Multiple police vehicles, police dogs and drones were utilised in the raid, which is said to have lasted for two hours.

Herbert subsequently appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (February 22), later being charged with “being concerned in the supply of cannabis and fraudulent evasion of the prohibition of the importation”, as reported by The Lincolnite.

Herbert spoke in court only to confirm his identity, and when asked to give his plea, he gave no indication on either charge.

The judge made the decision to remand Herbert into custody, with a plea and trial preparation hearing set for March 25 at Lincoln Crown Court.

Digga D released his latest mixtape ‘Back To Square One’ last August, and played a headline show at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall in the autumn. He has been announced to make appearances at Wireless Festival and Reading & Leeds this summer.

In a four star review of his 2022 record ‘Noughty By Nature’, NME wrote: “Once upon a time, Digga D’s career was riddled with ifs and buts, yet he keeps growing musically, challenging what drill music can be. On ‘Noughty By Nature’, he confirms he’s a genre juggernaut, but in wearing his heart a little more on his sleeve, he’s also evolving right in front of us.”