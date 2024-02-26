DIIV team up with Fred Durst for fake ‘SNL’ performance in ‘Brown Paper Bag’ video

DIIV have shared their latest single ‘Brown Paper Bag’ with a video featuring Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.
The band – comprised of Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield, Ben Newman and Zachary Cole Smith – released ‘Brown Paper Bag’ on Friday, February 15 as the lead single of their forthcoming LP ‘Frog In Boiling Water’. Today (February 26), they released the track’s accompanying video.
The video sees Durst introduce DIIV as they play a fake Saturday Night Live performance. Towards the end of the performance, the ceiling collapses and the video ends with an advert for the band’s Soul-Net website.
DIIV teased the video this past week by posting an announcement on their official Instagram account sharing that they were set to perform on Saturday Night Live on February 26 which happened to be a Monday.
They also shared a video clip in the same format as an ‘SNL’ promo video with Durst joining them saying: “I’m Fred Durst and I am hosting Saturday Night Lies this week with musical guest DIIV.” He also commented on the post saying: “It’s been a dream of mine to host SNL, especially with a band as cozy as yours.”
The band’s fourth LP ‘Frog In Boiling Water’ is set for release on May 24 via Fantasy Records. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
It follows 2019’s ‘Deceiver‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “It’s tempting to say that ‘Deceiver’ truly excels at its heaviest, given that these moments – the pitiless, piledriving chorus of ‘For The Guilty’; the heaving last gasp of feedback that roars through ‘Acheron’ – are the record’s most memorable. But it’s actually the more fragile moments on ‘Deceiver’ that ultimately prove to be the most emotionally resonant: see the unguarded way in which Smith sighs, for instance, “How are you today?” on the hushed verse of ‘For The Guilty’. This is an album about rebuilding and, finally, facing yourself.”
Speaking about ‘Frog In Boiling Water’ in a press release, DIIV explained that both the title and the themes of the album, reference “The Boiling Frog” in Daniel Quinn’s The Story of B.
“If you drop a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will of course frantically try to clamber out. But if you place it gently in a pot of tepid water and turn the heat on low, the frog will sink into a tranquil stupor, exactly like one of us in a hot bath, and before long, with a smile on its face, it will unresistingly allow itself to be boiled to death,” said the band.
They continued: “We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal. That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”
Elsewhere, DIIV have also announced a string of US, UK and EU tour dates. Next month, the band will make their way through Europe and the UK with stops in The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, England and Ireland. From there, the band will kick off their US leg of tour in June with stops in major cities such as San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Seattle, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Orlando, Miami and Brooklyn.
Ticket pre-sales will commence tomorrow, February 27 at 10am local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, March 1 at 10am local time. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for UK tickets and here for US tickets.
DIIV 2024 UK, US and EU tour dates are:
MARCH
5 – TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands
6- Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium
7 – Mojo Club – Hamburg, Germany
8 – Huxley’s Neue Welt – Berlin, Germany
9 – Post Tenebras Rock (PTR) – L’Usine – Geneva, Switzerland
10 – Le Trianon – Paris, France
12 – O2 Kentish Town Forum – London
13 – New Century – Manchester
14 – Vicar Street – Dublin
JUNE
6 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
7 – San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom
8 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
23 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace
24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
27 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
29 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre
JULY
15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
16 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
17 – Richmond, VA – The National
19 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm
20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
21 – Miami, FL – The Ground
23 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
25 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
27 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
30 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
31 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
AUGUST
2 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall
4 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
5 – Boston, MA – Royale
7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount