The Dillinger Escape Plan to reunite with original vocalist for ‘Calculating Infinity’ 25th anniversary gig

The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced a reunion concert to mark the 25th anniversary of their 1999 debut album, ‘Calculating Infinity’, where they will reunite with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis.

The reunion concert will take place on Friday, June 21, 2024 at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount theater. The show will see the band performing ‘Calculating Infinity’ in its entirety for the first time ever, and marks the band’s first gig since their 2017 disbandment.

The band, consisting of guitarist Ben Weinman, bassist Liam Wilson and drummer Billy Ryner, will also be joined by their original vocalist Minakakis for the concert. ‘Calculating Infinity’ was the only Dillinger Escape Plan album to feature Minakakis, who left the band amicably in 2001 before being replaced by Greg Puciato.

Advertisement

Fans can access presale tickets via Ticketmaster starting today (December 13) at 10AM ET. General ticket sales open on Friday, December 15, at 10AM ET.

In a press statement, per Pitchfork, Minakakis expressed his excitement for the upcoming reunion, stating: “Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of ‘Calculating Infinity’ with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I’m looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones.

“The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago.”

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s last album was 2016’s ‘Dissociation’, which was followed by another year of touring. While travelling to a concert venue in Poland in 2017, the band’s tour bus crashed, resulting in 13 people being injured. They played their final three shows in New York City’s Terminal 5, with Faith No More and Mr Bungle frontman Mike Patton, Minakakis, and original bassist Adam Doll.

In a 2017 interview with NME following the announcement of their disbandment, drummer Billy Rymer explained their decision to part ways, stating: “There just comes a point in every artist’s career that you feel you’ve kind of reached a point where this is the peak and it’s best to leave it on a high note”.

In the same interview, guitarist Weinman emphasised that the band were not considering a reunion, but did not completely rule out the possibility of one. “It seems that as soon as we’d broken up, we were getting the questions of when’s the reunion,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll say we’ll never group together again or play a show, but certainly that’s not what we’re thinking about.”