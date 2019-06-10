Ding ding! Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight

FIGHHHT!

Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to the unlikeliest of challenges – a fight in the UFC Octagon.

Despite a discernible lack of bad blood between the pop giant and screen icon, Bieber issued the bizarre challenge on Twitter last night and even tried to catch the attention of UFC boss Dana White to secure the bout.

Piling on the trash talk, Bieber wrote: “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?”

While it’s unclear who would emerge victorious in their attempt to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor, it’s worth noting that Cruise is well known for performing all his own death-defying stunts. Bieber, meanwhile, was previously punched by Orlando Bloom during a fight in Ibiza.

As for the potential forfeits, comedian Dan LaMorte replied: “if u lose u gotta become a Scientologist tho.”

Boxing aside, others were just desperate for new music. “I wanna challenge user Justin Bieber to release his 5th studio album,” said one user.

Meanwhile, Bieber broke his own self-imposed hiatus last month to release a new single with Ed Sheeran. The pair have teamed up on ‘I Don’t Care’, marking their second collaboration after Sheeran wrote ‘Love Yourself’ from Bieber’s 2015 album ‘Purpose’. It features on Sheeran’s forthcoming ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, which is set to arrive in July.

Cruise, meanwhile, will next be seen in the anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, a direct sequel to the 1986 movie. It is set for release in 2020.