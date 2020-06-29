Dingwalls to reopen under ownership of veteran promoter Vince Power

Camden venue Dingwalls is set to reopen after coronavirus under the ownership of veteran promoter Vince Power.

Power, who ran promotions firm Mean Fiddler until 2005, has taken over operation of the intimate venue from Enhanced Hospitality, the Camden New Journal reports.

The 500-capacity venue first opened in 1973 and has previously played host to intimate shows from the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes and Foo Fighters.

Confirming plans to open next year, Power told the New Journal: “There are still some things we have to work out – how we manage the lockdown situation and what it means for live music.

“We may not be able to open until New Year. We are working through plans of what we can do there.

“[Dingwalls] has such a rich history, though in recent years it has been up and down. It needs a lot of attention but I am excited about it.”

Camden’s culture chief Councillor Jonathan Simpson said: “Vince Power has a great history in running successful live venues and festivals in London. Our music venues face massive uncertainties due to the public health pandemic and when they reopen they will need our support more than ever. I hope Vince’s expertise will help Dingwalls thrive.”

Power previously headed up the Vince Power Music Group, which went into liquidation in 2012, and Music Festivals plc, which raised £6.5 million when floated on London’s Alternative Investment Market in 2011.

Confirmation over Dingwall’s future comes after a selection of UK grassroots music venues signed an open letter to the government calling for an emergency £50million of funding to allow them to “hibernate” until October due to restrictions caused by coronavirus.