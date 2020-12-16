Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper recruit The Weeknd for charity single

Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper have recruited The Weeknd for their forthcoming charity single, ‘Nothing Is Impossible’.

In a short video posted to Twitter on yesterday (December 15) legendary soul and R&B singer Warwick said she was “so excited” that The Weeknd had agreed to join them on their collaboration.

The single – penned by Warwick’s son Dionne Damon Elliott, according to TMZ – will benefit the non-profit charity Hunger Not Impossible, whose aim is to fight hunger by connecting American families in need with nutritious meals provided by local restaurants.

I’m still on a mission to end foolishness by 2021. It looks like @theweeknd and @chancetherapper are joining me. Who’s next? (I edited this video myself 😊) pic.twitter.com/k3KUOdfkMb — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 14, 2020

The unlikely collaboration comes after Warwick took to Twitter earlier this month to jokingly grill Chance about his stage name.

The exchange between the two artists saw Warwick point out the redundancy of his name, saying, “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

She followed her question up with another tweet declaring, “I am now Dionne the Singer.”

Warwick had also previously jested about The Weeknd, tweeting, “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” to which the ‘Blinding Lights’ artist replied, “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored [sic]! You just made my day.”

Chance the Rapper had spoken previously about his light-hearted interaction with Warwick turning into opportunity to collaborate on new music.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 14, Chance said he was “very surprised” to learn Warwick knew who he was.

“We’re working, apparently, on a song,” he continued. “It’s a huge, immense honour. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life.”

Warwick revealed on Twitter earlier this month that Chance’s collaboration with Justin Bieber, ‘Holy’, was “one of [her] favourite songs right now”.

Besides Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd, Billie Eilish also didn’t escape Warwick’s dry wit. Warwick had tweeted jokingly about the singer’s name: “I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals.”