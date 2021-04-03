Dionne Warwick announces Easter and Mother’s Day virtual concerts

Dionne Warwick has announced a pair of upcoming livestream shows to celebrate Easter and Mother’s Day.

Taking place on April 4 (Easter Sunday) and May 9 (Mother’s Day), the iconic soul singer will stage her first-ever virtual concerts via live-streaming platform Mandolin.

Dubbed ‘Dionne At Home With You’, Warwick has promised to perform “all the hits” for both performances, with a matinee and evening show available to watch on each date. A 48-hour replay of the shows will also be available.

“During the pandemic Dionne experienced many new ways of communicating with her fanbase and audience either via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or Twitter,” a statement on Mandolin’s website reads. “The next natural step was to stream Dionne in concert and make it available across the globe.”

It continues: “From the comfort of your own armchair join ‘Dionne at Home with You’…a magical journey through her music, interspersed with songs from her unimpeachable songbook and anecdotes from a lifetime of song.”

To purchase tickets for any of the shows, visit Mandolin’s official site here.

Over the past year in quarantine, Warwick has earned surprise viral fame through a series of social media posts including a friendly back and forth with Chance The Rapper on Twitter.

In December, the singer asked Chance about the redundancy of his rap alias, tweeting: “Hi, @chancetherapper,” Warwick wrote. “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

She followed it up with another tweet that said: “I am now Dionne the Singer,” before adding that ‘Holy’, Chance’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, is one of her current favourite songs.

Warwick then revealed earlier this year that she is working on a charity track with Chance and The Weeknd.

She also joked with Bille Eilish about her name, calling the ‘bad guy’ singer “William Eyelash”.

In January, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominated singer joined TikTok. “Who knows what I’ll create,” the singer joked as she joined the social media platform.

“Ok… Auntie created a TikTok,” Warwick tweeted. “If I get enough followers I’ll start using that platform. Who knows what I’ll create.”