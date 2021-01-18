Dionne Warwick is now on TikTok: “I am told that the possibilities are endless”

Soul icon and recent internet personality Dionne Warwick has joined TikTok.

“Who knows what I’ll create,” the singer joked on Saturday (January 16) as she joined the social media platform.

“Ok… Auntie created a TikTok,” Warwick tweeted over the weekend. “If I get enough followers I’ll start using that platform. Who knows what I’ll create.”

Advertisement

“I am told that the possibilities are endless,” she added.

Ok… Auntie created a TikTok. If I get enough followers I’ll start using that platform. Who knows what I’ll create 😂 Follow me here: https://t.co/Aglb4WsL25 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 16, 2021

Maybe the tweet reading tour will take place on TikTok. I am told that the possibilities are endless. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 16, 2021

Warwick then revealed that she’s been made aware of the viral ‘buss it’ challenge on the platform, in which users record two videos of themselves, one in regular clothes and one dressed up.

“I just asked my team what the ‘buss it’ challenge was,” Warwick tweeted after she was asked to enter the challenge by her Twitter followers. “Why are you asking me to do that? Don’t make me delete TikTok before I even start.”

I just asked my team what the “buss it” challenge was. Why are you asking me to do that? Don’t make me delete TikTok before I even start. 🥴 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 17, 2021

Advertisement

Warwick has become notorious on Twitter over the last few months due to her humorous comments on pop culture and a new generation of stars.

Firstly, she entered a friendly back and forth on Twitter with Chance The Rapper, where she jokingly asking Chance about his rap alias.

“Hi, @chancetherapper,” Warwick wrote. “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” The pair are now set to team up on a new single.

Elsewhere, Warwick recently confirmed that she only became aware of Cardi B for the first time in late 2020. “Cardi B is authentically herself,” Warwick wrote, adding: “I have only seen video clips. No music yet.”

Warwick also made headlines after referring to Billie Eilish as “William Eyelash”. “She is singing like it is Halloween,” Warwick added of Eilish’s vocal style. “Very spooky. Great vocals.”