Dionne Warwick has jokingly questioned Billie Eilish‘s name in her latest friendly back-and-forth with famous faces online.

It comes after she tweeted Chance The Rapper earlier this month and said she “cannot stop thinking” about why he opted to clarify that he is a rapper in his stage name.

“If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” she said.

In her latest post, she wrote: “I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals.”

I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals. @billieeilish — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 15, 2020

She is singing like it is Halloween. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 15, 2020

I thought her name was William Eyelash from the @nbcsnl performance. I do know her name is Billie now. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 15, 2020

While fans were quick to assume that Warwick was joking, the singer stressed that the confusion arose from an SNL skit which ribbed Warwick for making fun of Chance’s name.

“She is singing like it is Halloween,” Warwick added of Eilish’s vocal style.

Although Eilish has yet to respond, Chance was previously humbled by Warwick’s observation.

“Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!,” he said.

Warwick also previously poked fun at The Weeknd’s name. “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” she tweeted.

She then proceeded to say that for anyone with the word ‘the’ in their artist name, she was “coming” for them. “If you have ‘The’ in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today,” she wrote.

Eilish is set to drop the trailer for her Apple documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, which is set to be released in cinemas and on Apple TV+ streaming service next February, later today (December 15).

The forthcoming documentary, which will tackle the singer’s rise to fame, is directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.