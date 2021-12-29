Dior postpones collaboration with Travis Scott following Astroworld tragedy

The backlash against Travis Scott following the Astroworld tragedy continues, as Dior have indefinitely postponed their collaboration with the rapper out of respect for the victims.

Early last month, a crowd surge occurred at the rapper’s Houston festival that left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Now, People report that Dior and Scott have mutually agreed to postpone their forthcoming collaboration in light of the tragedy, after it was set to arrive next month.

In a statement to Women’s Wear Daily, representatives for the fashion brand wrote: “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

In a separate statement to People, a source reportedly close to Scott said the decision to postpone the collaboration was mutual.

Dior is just the latest brand to axe or postpone their collaboration with Scott following Astroworld, with Nike pulling a similar move for their Air Max 1 collaboration last month. In addition, his hard seltzer line Cacti, brewed by Anheuser-Busch, was discontinued after just nine months on the market.

Speaking out on the tragedy earlier this month, in his first public interview since it happened, Scott said: “Fans come to the show to have a good experience and I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out a solution.”

The families of several victims have since spoken out against Scott for his statements, arguing that he was merely punting the blame elsewhere. Half of the victims’ families have rejected Scott’s offer to cover funeral expenses. It was recently concluded by a medical examiner that the victims died from accidental compression asphyxia.

Thus far, nearly 2,800 plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against parties including Scott, Live Nation, Drake, NRG Energy, the Harris County Sports Authority and Scott’s two companies, Jack Enterprises and Cactus Jack.

Earlier this month, Scott filed requests to be dismissed from multiple lawsuits levelled against him, with a representative for the rapper arguing he is “not legally liable” for the incident. Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, Astroworld’s promoters, also denied all allegations made against them.