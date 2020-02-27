Diplo has issued a statement on his Instagram after the Major Lazer DJ and producer’s Brazil Carnival set in São Paulo was cancelled following a shooting.

Diplo is currently in Brazil for the country’s annual Carnival celebrations, and had been set to perform to a crowd at a street party on Tuesday (February 25) when the incident occurred.

According to Remezcla, the shooting took place following a dispute between two audience members after one allegedly attempted to steal a chain from the neck of the other.

Speaking to the Brazilian outlet UOL, photographer Amauri Nehn — who was taking photos of Diplo ahead of his set — explained [translated from Portuguese]: “Diplo was on top of the trio before introducing himself, taking pictures of the crowd.

“Someone heard a shot and warned the people who were on top of the trio to bend over. Then I took pictures of the security guard protecting [Diplo]. There was a boy who was hit in the abdomen and another girl hit in the leg.”

Posting on Instagram yesterday (February 26), Diplo accompanied two pictures of himself being protected by security during the shooting with a statement about the incident.

“This is a tough country… It’s bullet proof, maybe even invincible… Its definitely blessed,” Diplo wrote about Brazil. “We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in São Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good.

“But that’s when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year São Paulo because you know we love you.”

Diplo added in a since-deleted comment under the post that there were no fatalities following the shooting, but he was “praying” for the victims of the incident.

“This breaks my heart that someone was hurt during a party,” he wrote [via People]. “All I can ask God for is that he can protect everyone when we are gathering to celebrate.. We want all our shows to be a safe place.

“I know that Brazil is considered dangerous from outsiders but I have been coming here for 20 years and have never seen this kind of violence until today… People tell me that I’m lucky… in the aftermath I know everyone is alive but I’m praying for them and I know it’s not going to change the carnival spirit.”