Diplo dropped acid to run the Los Angeles marathon: “I really paid for it in the end”

Diplo has revealed that he dropped acid before running the Los Angeles marathon in March, but “really paid” at the end for his decision to take the drug.

The DJ and producer completed the run in three hours and 55 minutes, and later shared on Instagram that he decided to take LSD shortly before it.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter Diplo said that his decision was wise for allowing him to run at a good pace – but that really exhausted him.

Advertisement

“I probably took half a tab of acid at the marathon, but it really motivated me, because I was running at the fastest pace I’ve ever ran,” he said.

“You also have all these runners around you, so your energy’s there. I was running a seven-minute mile for the first eight miles, which is crazy. I really paid for it in the end of the marathon. But that first two hours was a breeze, man. It was so fast. And maybe acid has a different effect on people, but for me, those first two hours, which is usually the scariest part of a marathon, just went by so quickly.”

The producer, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, explained that he often takes the psychedelic drug when he’s working because it helps him to give a “fresher perspective”.

When asked if he was tripping and seeing “weird things” during the marathon, he answered: “A little bit, but I mean, you’re sweating in your energy… You see some colours different. There weren’t giant lizards jumping out of the sky. It’s not like that. In small doses, it just gives you a fresher perspective. It’s like wearing glasses sometimes. These things are clear.”

Meanwhile, Diplo has admitted that he was underwhelmed by this year’s Coachella lineup – and thinks the festival must be “having a hard time” booking headline acts.