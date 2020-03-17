Diplo on self-isolating away from his two children: “This is my sacrifice to make sure everyone is safe”

Diplo has revealed that he is currently self-isolating away from his home as not to risk passing on the coronavirus to his children and grandmother.
Writing on Instagram yesterday (March 16), the musician told fans that he would be staying away from his Los Angeles property, having “been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks”.
He reasoned that his young sons Lockett, 9, Lazer, 5, and his grandmother – who also lives at his house – are among those “most vulnerable” to the virus.
Diplo explained that he is “staying away from the house” until he is cleared of COVID-19.
“This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe,” he continued.
My son's are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks… And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.. I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them.. But for now im just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me .. Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn't A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindess is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled… Stay strong for the ones who can't right now
Later in the message, Diplo urged his followers to “think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks”, with the crisis likely to continue on a global scale for some time.
“This isn’t A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.”
He added: “We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is cancelled, but kindness is not cancelled, Love is not cancelled, empathy is not cancelled. Happiness is not cancelled… Stay strong for the ones who can’t right now.”
You can see the full post above.
This comes after Diplo shared his advice on the best way to prevent contracting the coronavirus whilst travelling.