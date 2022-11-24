Diplo poses in traditional Qatari dress during World Cup 2022

Diplo has been pictured in traditional Qatari dress while in Doha performing as part of the current 2022 World Cup.

The producer is in Qatar to perform as part of Major Lazer for the Daydream Festival, which is being held as part of the celebrations during the tournament.

Last night (November 23), Diplo shared photos of himself on social media watching the match between Spain and Costa Rica, which ended in a resounding 7-0 victory for the Spaniards.

Sharing a photo of himself in a long Qatari shirt called a thobe and a gutra headdress, Diplo wrote: “Damn spain up 7-0 i’m not even paying attention I just wanna make sure my hat thing looks alright.”

Another video was shared by his Major Lazer bandmate Ape Drums on his Instagram Story, including one of Diplo pretending to sell merch outside the stadium.

“What’s up, habibi? What you want?” he told the camera. “Anything you want I get for you. I get anything for you.”

The 2022 World Cup runs from November 20 – December 18 in and around the capital city of Doha, and is being held amid ongoing criticism regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.

Yesterday (November 23), the German team protested FIFA before their game with Japan, covering their mouths while posing for a pre-match photo. Earlier this week Germany were among seven European nations – also including England and Wales – to announce that they would no longer be wearing pro-LGBTQ+ ‘OneLove’ armbands during games after the threat of sporting sanctions from governing body FIFA.

England manager Gareth Southgate previously promised that his players would speak out about human rights abuses during the tournament. “Regarding the LGBT community, we stand for inclusivity and we are very, very strong on that,” he said. “We think that is important in terms of all our supporters.”

Numerous artists have distanced themselves from the World Cup, including Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart, while Melanie C has said she “wouldn’t be comfortable” performing at the 2022 World Cup as an LGBTQ+ ally.