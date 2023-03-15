Diplo says he’s “not not gay” and is attracted to “vibe”

Diplo has opened up about his sexuality, sharing that that he is “not not gay” and is attracted to a person’s “vibe”.

The DJ – real name Thomas Wesley Pentz – was speaking on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast, when he revealed that he was reluctant to put a label on his sexuality.

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer that I have is I’m not not gay,” he said.

He continued: “There’s a couple guys that I’d be like, ‘I could date this guy… life partner-wise’,”.

While he explained that he was “not really aroused by men that much”, he did open up about previous sexual experiences.

“I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before. For sure,” he told Ratajkowski. “I don’t know if it’s gay unless you like make eye contact while there’s the blowjob happening.”

He added: “Getting a blowjob’s not that gay, I think.”

The music producer went on to describe himself as “more of a vibe guy”.

“Like men that are younger than me, I meet a lot in the scene, like they’re very fluid. It never was like that when I was in high school,” he said.

“There was definitely like, you had gay kids in school, and you had gay cousins or whatever. It was different than it is now.”

Speaking about social media elsewhere in the conversation, Diplo said that he’s enjoyed videos of men chopping wood on TikTok.

“Wood chopping guy is kinda sexy,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side completely, but they’re pretty hot guys.”

Earlier this year, Diplo shared a new single ‘Wasted’ under his country music moniker, Thomas Wesley.

The Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel-featuring track is his first outing under Thomas Wesley since his first full country music release, ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’, in 2020.

His most recent album, the self-titled ‘Diplo’ came out in March 2022 – his first full-length release of electronic music in 18 years – which earned him a Grammy nomination this year for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ with Miguel.

Elsewhere, Diplo recently clarified his response to Beyoncé’s recent win at the Grammy Awards, amid speculation that he had mouthed “they bought that” when the singer’s name was announced.