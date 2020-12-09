Diplo seeks restraining order against woman who accused him of distributing revenge porn

Diplo is seeking a restraining order against a woman who accused him of distributing revenge porn.

The female accuser, whose identity has not been revealed, claimed in October that the DJ had groomed her and circulated their sexual intercourse without receiving her consent.

She was subsequently granted a protective order which banned Diplo from posting any images of the woman online, after an explicit photo of her arrived on Twitter. He was also ordered to delete any photos he had previously posted.

Now, the DJ has requested his own restraining order – with Diplo’s lawyer maintaining his innocence and insisting that it was the alleged victim who had been “harassing” the musician in the first place.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, Diplo claims he exchanged a series of nude snaps and videos with the woman after they first met in 2018.

They went on to have sex on several occasions until the relationship ended earlier this year, with the images circulating online a short time after.

Diplo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ: “Unfortunately, in spite of repeated requests to stop, this individual has continued to stalk and harass my client and his family for more than a year.

“As a result, we have asked the Court to grant a restraining order against her and to continue this case so that this troubling situation can be resolved once and for all.”

Diplo has not publicly commented on the allegations or the legal action.