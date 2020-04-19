Diplo has announced full details of his first album under his country music project, Thomas Wesley.

The album was first promised a year ago when Diplo shared first song ‘So Long’. He’s now revealed another new song and full details of a debut album.

The album is called ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’, and it arrives on May 29. Diplo has shared a new song from the record called ‘Do Si Do’, which is a collaboration with Benny Blanco. Listen below.

The new album and project comes almost under Diplo’s real name, Thomas Wesley Pentz, and features collaborations with Orville Peck, Noah Cyrus, Young Thug and others. It finishes with Diplo’s remix of Lil Nas X‘s hit ‘Old Town Road’.

See the tracklisting for ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’ below:

1. ‘Intro’ (feat. Orville Peck)

2. ‘So Long’ (feat. Cam)

3. ‘Heartless’ (feat. Morgan Wallen)

4. ‘Lonely’ (with Jonas Brothers)

5. ‘Dance With Me’ (feat. Thomas Rhett & Young Thug)

6. ‘Do Si Do’ (feat. Blanco Brown)

7. ‘On Mine’ (feat. Noah Cyrus)

8. ‘Real Life Stuff’ (feat. Julia Michaels & Clever)

9. ‘Hometown’ (feat. Zac Brown & Danielle Bradbery)

10. ‘Heartless’ (feat. Julia Michaels & Morgan Wallen)

11. Old Town Road (Diplo Remix

Diplo recently explained his decision to self-isolate away from his two children during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy,” he wrote on Instagram, “but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.”