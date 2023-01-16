Diplo shares new single under country music moniker Thomas Wesley

Diplo has returned under his country music moniker Thomas Wesley with new song ‘Wasted’.

The Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel-featuring track is his first outing under Thomas Wesley (also his real name) since his first full country music release, ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’, in 2020.

It’s accompanied by a video directed by long-time collaborator Austin Peters, who directed the documentary Give Me Future about Major Lazer’s historic 2016 concert that drew 400,000 fans to Havana, Cuba. Diplo makes up one third of Major Lazer with fellow DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums.

His solo project return follows him being nominated for two awards at the 65th Grammy Awards, the ceremony of which takes place on February 5. The producer has nods for Best Dance/Electronic Album (for Diplo) and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ with Miguel.

In other news, Diplo was pictured recently in traditional Qatari dress while in Doha performing as part of the 2022 World Cup.

The producer was in Qatar to perform as part of Major Lazer for the Daydream Festival, which was held as part of the celebrations during the tournament.

On November 23 last year, Diplo shared photos of himself on social media watching a match between Spain and Costa Rica, which ended in a resounding 7-0 victory for the Spaniards.

Sharing a photo of himself in a long Qatari shirt called a thobe and a gutra headdress, Diplo wrote: “Damn spain up 7-0 i’m not even paying attention I just wanna make sure my hat thing looks alright.” See the post here.