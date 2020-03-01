Diplo shares tips on how to travel in the midst of the Coronavirus

Diplo has shared some key tips on the best way to prevent contracting the Coronavirus while travelling.

Read more: All the awesome new albums coming out in 2020

As the virus continues to spread, the Major Lazer producer made light of the epidemic, posting a tongue-in-cheek video to his Instagram captioned “travel tips.”

The video, soundtracked by Foxx’s ‘Wipe Me Down’, sees Diplo sat in first class on plane wearing a face mask rapidly wiping nearby surfaces with wet wipes. His friend, also sporting a mask, runs over with a wipe and disinfects Diplo. The words “Not today coronavirus” are written across the top of the video.

Advertisement

See the clip below:

The US surgeon general urged those worried about the outbreak of the virus not to buy face masks to protect themselves against it because the masks are ineffective for those without symptoms – and the purchases deplete the supplies available for medical professionals.

Coronavirus makes people sick, usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness, similar to a common cold. Its symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache and a fever that can last for a couple of days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sam Fender has been forced to cancel show in Switzerland tonight (March 1) due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The outbreak has caused a number of other gig cancellations and postponements, including Green Day’s tour of Asia next month. The trio were due to take their ‘Hella Mega’ tour to the continent in March to play shows in Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Chiba.

Last week, Mabel cancelled a show in Italy, while BTS have cancelled the first four shows of their world tour in South Korea.