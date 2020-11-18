Diplo’s lawyer says DJ has not “violated any law” after restraining order is filed against him for “revenge porn” allegations

A young woman from Los Angeles has filed a restraining order against Diplo, seeking to block him from “distributing revenge porn” “designed to humiliate her and scare other women out of coming forward” with other allegations, according to a new report.

The woman’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told The Daily Beast on November 16 that the alleged victim had cleared “an elaborate vetting process” that found her claims to be “very credible… [with] corroborating evidence in support of her claims”.

In response, Diplo’s attorney, Bryan J. Freedman, told Pitchfork on November 17 that his client had not “violated any law”.

“Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so,” Freedman said.

“To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person – and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”

Diplo has not publicly commented on the allegations or the legal action. A restraining order hearing is currently reportedly scheduled for December 7.

The alleged victim first made her claims public in a Twitter thread last month, in which she accused Diplo of, among other things, filming sexual activity without permission.

Per The Daily Beast, on social media she wrote, “Not only did I give this man my innocence in every sense of the word I let him manipulate me I let him confuse me I let him make me feel like I old (sic) him way more than I ever should and I let him have a complete hold and control over me.

She continued on October 28: “Diplo has actually FILMED sexual activity without permission. I SPECIFICALLY asked him not too & his reply was “fuck it. I’m recording this.”

An anonymous user then responded on social media with a nude image of the alleged victim. Bloom claimed to The Daily Beast that, per the alleged victim’s declaration in support of the restraining order, “the only person that had that picture other than her was him”.

Bloom also said that she had spoken to three other women with similar allegations against Diplo, with investigations ongoing.