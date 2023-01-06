Director Peter Berg gives update on long-awaited Rihanna documentary

Director Peter Berg has given an update on his long-awaited documentary about Rihanna‘s rise to fame.

Reports on plans for the film first emerged back in 2015. At the time, it was said that the project would offer an “unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon”.

In 2018, Berg (Lone Survivor) said that the doc could be arriving in cinemas in “about a month and half” but it is still yet to materialise.

During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker was asked where he’s currently at with the feature-length, which is set to be released by Amazon.

“Waiting for [Rihanna] to approve it,” Berg replied.

“It’s done and sold, and Amazon’s ready. She’s a perfectionist, so we keep adding. It’s been six and a half years of filming, so, yeah, it’s ready to come out. We’re just waiting on her to say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ I don’t know. Maybe it’ll be a 10-year project.”

The director went on to say that he’s “not really” concerned that the pop star may not approve the project.

“When Rihanna asked me to make a doc, I thought she was joking,” Berg continued. “My work tends to be a bit more masculine, at least on the surface. But this has allowed me to dip in and out of her life while I’m doing other things.

“I’ve loved it – watching her in the studio, seeing her turn Fenty [Beauty, cosmetics brand] into this billion-dollar entity and, now, being a mom. It’s such an enriching experience, I don’t really care how long it takes.”

Last October saw Rihanna release ‘Lift Me Up’, the singer’s first track as a lead artist since her eighth studio album, 2016’s ‘Anti’. She later followed it up with the song ‘Born Again’. Both singles appear on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rihanna is due to headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona next month.

During an interview late last year, the star refuted the suggestion that the Super Bowl gig means she has further new material coming soon.