Dirty Hit gives update on The 1975’s massive Finsbury Park show

Dirty Hit owner and CEO Jamie Oborne has given an update on The 1975‘s massive Finsbury Park show that is due to take place this summer.

Billed as “The greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, the Manchester band are set to head to the historic location on July 11 – joined by a supporting lineup that includes the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and labelmates Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many upcoming shows and festivals to be cancelled or postponed, and fans of The 1975 are anxious to find out whether their Finsbury Park gig will suffer the same fate.

After Oborne asked his Twitter followers to let him know what they would like to see from Dirty Hit when it celebrates its 10 year anniversary later this year, one fan wrote replied, “I would like to see an update on what’s happening with finsbury.”

“That news is coming,” Oborne replied. “I’m sorry it’s dragging but we have to follow what the promoter wants to do in terms of timeline.

“So sorry we would have already announced if it was just on our timeline. I will make sure you have news in the next few days I promise.”

Another fan chimed in, tweeting, “I’m really hoping they reschedule and let us keep our tickets to go on a new date.”

Oborne replied: “Yes we are doing this.”

Last month, The 1975 confirmed the release date of their fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ after numerous delays.

The album will now land on May 22. It was originally scheduled for February 21 but after another set-back it was then postponed until April 24.

Meanwhile, The 1975‘s Matty Healy has launched a new lockdown playlist while self-isolating.