Dirty Pretty Things announce 15th anniversary ‘Waterloo To Anywhere’ gig in London

Dirty Pretty Things have shared details of an anniversary gig at London’s Electric Ballroom next year.

The one-off show on March 24, 2022 is being held to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the disbanded group’s debut album ‘Waterloo To Anywhere’ (2006), after plans to do so in 2020 were quashed by the COVID pandemic.

Tickets for the gig go on general sale from 10am this Thursday (December 16) here.

Advertisement

Dirty Pretty Things last released an album in 2008 with ‘Romance At Short Notice’, and also played their last live shows as a band that same year. The Libertines‘ Carl Barat formed Dirty Pretty Things after the former group’s original split in 2004.

Barat said in a statement about the 2022 show: “We decided last year, to reunite for the 15th birthday of ‘Waterloo To Anywhere’, but the global pandemic scuppered that. Not wanting to let Covid rob us of this opportunity, we decided to put on a show this coming March, to celebrate a band and time that means the world to us.”

Drummer Gary Powell added: “It’s great to be back performing music that was born out of friendship and the opportunity to create and express, at a time when it would’ve been easier for us not too. We are looking forward to reengaging with old friends and making some new ones.”

Anthony Rossomando added: “The spirit of DPT will always coarse through my veins. I’ve been anticipating this moment for years! Let’s gooo.”

Bassist Didz Hammond will not perform at the show, Barat confirmed on Twitter. The Klaxons‘ Jamie Reynolds will take his place.

Advertisement

The news follows on from Barat’s recent announcement of his solo ‘Revive Live’ UK tour next month – see those dates below. Tickets are available here.

JANUARY

6 – Cambridge, Junction

7 – Stafford, Redrum

8 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

13 – St Albans, The Horn (SOLD OUT)

14 – Southampton Joiners (SOLD OUT)

15 – Bury, The Met

20 – Grimsby, Yardbirds

21 – Peterborough, Met Lounge

22 – Guildford, Boileroom

28 – Derby, The Venue

29 – Coventry, Kasbah

Elsewhere, earlier this year drummer Powell recalled an “awkward” 2006 incident where he ended up completely naked in front of Dave Grohl on a ferry.