Dirty Three announce first album in 12 years with ‘Love Changes Everything’ and Australian tour

Dirty Three have announced their new album ‘Love Changes Everything’, and shared its lead single, ‘Love Changes Everything I’. Listen below.

The instrumental trio, comprised of Warren Ellis of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on viola, Mick Turner on guitar and Jim White on drums, have released ten albums, but none since 2012’s ‘Toward the Low Sun’.

The new record will be released on June 28 via Bella Union, and is available to pre-order here.

The album is comprised of six tracks, all bearing the album’s title, with an ascending roman numeral. Listen to ‘Love Changes Everything I’ below:

The band have also announced an Australian tour for June. Tickets for the Melbourne show are on sale now, while Canberra goes on sale at 10am on April 12, with all remaining tickets going live at midday on April 4. Find your tickets here.

Dirty Three will play:

JUNE

14 – Melbourne, Hamer Hall

15 – Melbourne, Hamer Hall

18 – Canberra, Theatre

19 – Thirroul, Anitas Theatre

20 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

22 – Perth, Passenger Terminal

24 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

26 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

28 – Brisbane, Tivoli

29 – Byron Bay, Green Room

Last year, Ellis and Nick Cave released the live album ‘Australian Carnage’, a live performance of their 2021 collaborative lockdown album ‘Carnage’.

‘Carnage’ received a five-star review from NME, with Andrew Trendell describing it as the band reaching “the peak of their powers”.

Additionally, when the duo brought the live show to the UK later that year, the London performance earned them another five-star review, with the set combining tracks from ‘Carnage’, as well as ‘Ghosteen’ and ‘Skeleton Tree’. This, the review read, transformed the show into a “modestly ambitious new live spectacle”, which honed in on a feeling of “intimacy”.

Cave and Ellis are also regular collaborators on film scores, including for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’. That film is released on April 12.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, meanwhile, are gearing up to release their new album ‘Wild God’, which is set for August 30. Cave has called it “a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious.”

The band will be touring the album throughout the UK and Europe beginning in September this year. Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital and Black Country, New Road will all be supporting Cave & The Bad Seeds. Find any remaining tickets here.