Disclosure and Khalid team up once again on defiant new song ‘Know Your Worth’

Disclosure and Khalid have teamed up again on new collaborative single ‘Know Your Worth’ – listen to it below.

It follows the pair’s 2019 collaboration on ‘Talk’, from Khalid’s last LP, ‘Free Spirit’.

The new track is an anthem of self-acceptance and defiance, as Khalid sings: “You don’t know your worth, all the things I know that you deserve / Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt, find someone you know will put you first / Find someone who loves you at your worst.” Listen to it below.

Back in the summer of 2018, Disclosure shared a number of new tracks in quick succession – ‘Ultimatum‘, ‘Moonlight‘, ‘Love Can Be So Hard‘ and ‘Where Angels Fear To Tread‘ – which ended up forming their ‘Moonlight’ EP, their most recent solo efforts.

The year prior, the Lawrence brothers announced they would be taking a “time out” from music, posting a handwritten letter to Twitter.

The brothers released their last album, ‘Caracal’, in 2015. In a four-star review, NME said of the LP: “‘Caracal’ is about Disclosure maturing, moving on and showing the listener how to rave respectably. This is dance music for grown-ups.”

It seems like a new album may be on the cards though – the band have been announced for a number of summer festivals, including Lovebox (where they’ll headline alongside Khalid) and Rock Werchter.