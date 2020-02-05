News Music News

Disclosure and Khalid team up once again on defiant new song ‘Know Your Worth’

The trio worked together on 'Talk' from Khalid's 2019 LP 'Free Spirit'

Will Richards
Khalid / Disclosure Lovebox 2020
Khalid / Disclosure (Picture: Getty)

Disclosure and Khalid have teamed up again on new collaborative single ‘Know Your Worth’ – listen to it below.

It follows the pair’s 2019 collaboration on ‘Talk’, from Khalid’s last LP, ‘Free Spirit’.

The new track is an anthem of self-acceptance and defiance, as Khalid sings: “You don’t know your worth, all the things I know that you deserve / Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt, find someone you know will put you first / Find someone who loves you at your worst.” Listen to it below.

Advertisement

Back in the summer of 2018, Disclosure shared a number of new tracks in quick succession – ‘Ultimatum‘, ‘Moonlight‘, ‘Love Can Be So Hard‘ and ‘Where Angels Fear To Tread‘ – which ended up forming their ‘Moonlight’ EP, their most recent solo efforts.

The year prior, the Lawrence brothers announced they would be taking a “time out” from music, posting a handwritten letter to Twitter.

The brothers released their last album, ‘Caracal’, in 2015. In a four-star reviewNME said of the LP: “‘Caracal’ is about Disclosure maturing, moving on and showing the listener how to rave respectably. This is dance music for grown-ups.”

It seems like a new album may be on the cards though – the band have been announced for a number of summer festivals, including Lovebox (where they’ll headline alongside Khalid) and Rock Werchter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.