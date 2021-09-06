Disclosure announce European headline tour for 2022

Disclosure have announced a European headline tour for 2022 – you can see the full schedule below.

The dance duo – comprised of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence – revealed today (September 6) that they will hit the road next March. It comes after they confirmed a trio of London shows last week (these dates have since sold out).

Disclosure’s European tour will see the group take to the stage in Paris, Antwerp, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw, Moscow and other cities throughout March 2022. Tickets go on general sale at 9am CET (8am BST) on Friday (September 10) – you can purchase yours from here.

“After the past 18 months, nothing makes us happier than to announce these European dates,” the duo wrote on Twitter – see that post below.

After the past 18 months nothing makes us happier than to announce these European dates🕺https://t.co/MQjGIuIh7R pic.twitter.com/WuwIPfBmDP — Disclosure (@disclosure) September 6, 2021

Disclosure’s forthcoming London dates will mark the brothers’ first gigs in the capital in seven years. They will perform at Heaven (March 2), O2 Academy Brixton (March 4) and Alexandra Palace (March 5).

Last month saw Disclosure top the bill at Reading & Leeds 2021. In a four-star review of the group’s Main Stage West slot, NME wrote: “The brotherly duo have graduated to bonafide festival kings, continuing to take the cues from their heroes The Chemical Brothers, who’ve been able to walk into a headlining set anywhere on the planet for the last two decades.

“Tonight’s performance is a leaner, faster version of their show, and though there’s a shimmy away from more traditional live instrumentation, the stripped back set-up packs an almighty punch.”

Disclosure recently released a new EP called ‘Never Enough’, which followed on from their 2020 studio album ‘ENERGY’.