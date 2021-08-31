Disclosure announce first new London shows in seven years

Disclosure have announced details of their first London shows in seven years.

The sibling dance duo, who headlined at Reading and Leeds festival last weekend, will appear at Heaven, O2 Academy Brixton and Alexandra Palace in March 2022.

These will be their first shows in London since they toured their second album ‘Caracal’ at the end of 2015, which ended with three sold out shows at Alexandra Palace.

Tickets for the gigs go on general sale at 10am on September 2 and you can buy tickets here. The full dates are listed below.

🚨 TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

Three London headline shows just announced for 2022 🕺LET'S GOOO

Tickets on sale this Thursday at 10am BSThttps://t.co/Z9rOuL8VD7 pic.twitter.com/YCXVihp8sx — Disclosure (@disclosure) August 30, 2021

MARCH 2022

2 – Heaven, London

4 – Brixton Academy, London

5 – Alexandra Palace, London

Earlier this month, the Lawrence brothers shared a new track every day from their recent five-track EP, ‘Never Enough’, which was released on August 20. ‘In My Arms’ kicked off the new tracks, followed by ‘Seduction’, ‘Another Level’ and ‘It’s Happening’ and final track ‘Never Enough’.

The duo released their their 2020 EP ‘Ecstasy’ in a similar way.

Speaking about the ideas behind their new EP, Guy Lawrence said: “The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalise a very fractured & uncertain dance music scene & club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months.

“While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021, hope began to glimmer on the horizon for producers & DJs that we may soon be able to gather together again, dancing & listening to music as one, participating in something larger than ourselves.

“So we asked each other… what would we want to hear in those moments? What does that first moment back in a club sound like? What does walking into Shangri-la, Glasto at 2 a.m. feel like again? What does a headline show at Reading look like after all the difficulties 2020 brought on our whole industry?”

Reviewing their Reading festival set at the weekend, NME said: “The brotherly duo have graduated to bonafide festival kings, continuing to take the cues from their heroes The Chemical Brothers, who’ve been able to walk into a headlining set anywhere on the planet for the last two decades.

“Tonight’s performance is a leaner, faster version of their show, and though there’s a shimmy away from more traditional live instrumentation, the stripped back set-up packs an almighty punch. ‘White Noise’ and ‘F For You’ hit harder than they have in years, while newbies ‘Lavender’ and the Kelis-starring ‘Watch Your Step’ finally come alive in the live arena following the release of their third album, 2020’s ‘ENERGY’.