Disclosure announce last-minute UK DJ sets

Disclosure have announced details of two last-minute UK DJ sets.

The production duo, comprised of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence, will perform at London’s Werkhaus and Manchester’s YES venues on March 13 and 14 respectively. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on March 11 and you can buy them here.

It comes after the duo returned last month with their first new music since 2018. After sharing new track ‘Ecstasy‘, they followed it with ‘Tondo‘ and ‘Expressing What Matters‘.

🌍 LONDON & MANCHESTER

Friday March 13th, Saturday March 14th

They said of ‘Ecstasy’: “This song came into existence early 2019 during a writing session at Guy’s house in London. We were curiously chopping up samples from various 70s disco and soul records when suddenly, ‘Fantasy’ by Aquarium Dream gave us the exact thing we were searching for. This song is made entirely to get a human being to their feet and directly to the dance floor.”

Aside from a cameo on two Khalid tracks – 2019’s ‘Talk’ and 2020’s ‘Know Your Worth’ – ‘Ecstasy’ is the first piece of new material the brothers have released since their 2018 EP ‘Moonlight’.

The duo have already been confirmed for a number of shows this spring and summer, including appearances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Lovebox.