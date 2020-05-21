Disclosure announce new album ‘Energy’ and share video for title track

Disclosure have announced their third album ‘Energy’ — watch the feel-good video for the title track below.

The follow-up to 2015’s ‘Caracal’ is set for release on Island Records on August 28, and will be the duo’s first project since their February-released ‘Ecstasy’ EP.

The ‘Energy’ album is littered with guest features, with the likes of Common, Kelis, Slowthai, Kehlani, Syd, Mick Jenkins, Aminé and Channel Tres among the artists who are set to contribute.

The first preview of ‘Energy’ has arrived this afternoon (May 21) with the title track, which uses vocal samples by Eric Thomas — whose voice was sampled on the ‘Settle’ tracks ‘Intro’ and ‘When a Fire Starts to Burn’. You can watch the Kid Studio-directed video for ‘Energy’ below.

“When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches,” Disclosure explained in a statement about their latest sample of Thomas’ voice. “Even if he was speaking to a room of five it was like he was addressing a stadium. He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music – especially house music.

“This time we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record, that’s why it became the title track.”

The release of ‘Energy’ will include environmentally responsible physical editions, with Disclosure opting against using plastic hard-cases for both the CD and cassette formats. A press release further explains that those formats will use “vegetable and water-based inks and varnishes, and opt for a mixture of recycled and FSC approved cardboard”.

The vinyl edition of ‘Energy’, meanwhile, “utilises re-granulated PVC pellets in which to press the vinyl (with no loss of audio quality), a fully 100% recycled Bargesse board derived from sugarcane for the sleeve and shrink-wrapped in a sustainable sugarcane based plastic”.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Energy’ below.

Watch Your Step Lavender My High Who Knew? Douha (Mali Mali) Fractal (Interlude) Ce n’est pas ENERGY Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude) Birthday Reverie

Tomorrow night (May 22) Disclosure will perform as part of Radio 1’s virtual One Big Weekend alongside the likes of Armand Van Helden, The Black Madonna and Bicep.