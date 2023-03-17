Disclosure, CSS, Franz Ferdinand and more contribute to upcoming Daft Punk book

The first wave of artists contributing to Daft Punk’s upcoming book, After Daft, have been announced – including Franz Ferdinand, CSS, Disclosure, Porter Robinson and over 50 others.

The upcoming release was first announced back in 2021 and is set to provide an insight into the dance duo’s legacy, and changing landscape of the electronic music scene.

Featuring commentary from some of the most highly acclaimed artists in recent years, the book will feature over 100 guest contributors, with scores of new names revealed this week.

Disclosure, Franz Ferdinand and Porter Robinson have already added their input, as well as Annie Mac, Tiga, Dillon Francis and A-Trak. Numerous close friends of the electronic duo have taken part too, including industry heavyweights Alan Braxe and Panda Bear.

After Daft will tell two stories: one concerning the inner workings of the band, and another that focuses on the evolution of the electronic music scene.

“Encompassing 250+ hours of new conversations with some of the 21st century’s most successful and groundbreaking artists, After Daft will form an unparalleled resource for fans of dance & electronic music,” a recent statement said.

Alongside the aforementioned artists, a range of industry experts are also named as contributing to the genre-spanning history. This includes guest appearances by producers like Oneohtrix Point Never (The Weeknd, Uncut Gems) and Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend, Frank Ocean), and the team behind 2010’s TRON: Legacy soundtrack.

Not only providing an insider glimpse into the dynamic between the French dance duo – whose real names are Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – the book will also honour the Black and Latin origins of club culture, featuring a range of interviews with artists the band consider as “techno pioneers”.

“After Daft is artist-led, [telling] an authentic story through the eyes of those

who shaped it,” said author Gabriel Szatan. “[It reflects] musicians from different backgrounds and disciplines whose lives interacted in fascinating ways, undersung creatives who oil the industry machine, as well as countless artists that thrived as the ceiling was raised on dance & electronic music’s creative possibilities and immense global popularity.”

The hardback edition of After Daft: The Rewiring of 21st Century Culture is due out in Spring 2024 and available for pre-order now.

Last month, Daft Punk announced another upcoming release, a 10th anniversary expanded edition of their final album, ‘Random Access Memories’. Set for release on May 12, the reissue features 35 minutes of outtakes and unheard demos across nine tracks.

Additionally, back in January, former member Thomas Bangalter announced his first solo album in over two decades. Entitled ‘Mythologies’, the album is his first release following the band’s split in 2021 and will make its debut on April 7.