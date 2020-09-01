Disclosure look back at second album ‘Caracal’: “There are parts of it that I cringe at a bit”

Disclosure have taken a look backwards at their second album ‘Caracal’, and the mixed reviews the record received upon its release in 2015.

Admitting to a hint of “second-album syndrome” to NME in this week’s Big Read, the duo – brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence – nevertheless reflected on the album fondly: “It took us to fucking Madison Square Garden!”, said Guy.

“I’ve learned a lot from looking back at that record as well,” Howard added. “Musically, there are parts of the album that I cringe at a bit. There are parts that I over-thought and tried a bit too hard to be clever with or something.

“For this new album, we wanted to let go a bit more,” he added of the duo’s new LP ‘ENERGY’, which was released last week (August 28).

Elsewhere in the interview, Guy discussed working with the late rapper Mac Miller for the track ‘Blue World’ from his posthumous album ‘Circles.’

“He was on the way back to recovery and health,” he said of the rapper’s death in 2018 from an accidental overdose. “And by all accounts it was just a tragic accident.”

Speaking about the issues with young artists and substance abuse on the EDM scene, the brothers said they were lucky to have the same team looking out for them since their teens but that they’ve “been around people who are on that journey for sure,” according to Guy.

In a four-star review of ‘ENERGY’, NME said: “These 11 razor-sharp tracks are custom-built for big nights in festival fields and up and down the country in big city super-clubs and regional sweatboxes. It is dancefloor dynamite.”