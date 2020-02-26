Disclosure are set to release another new track later tonight – check out the artwork for ‘Expressing What Matters’ below.

The dance duo – comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence – made their return on Monday (February 24) with ‘Ecstasy’, which marked their first new material since 2018. Forming part of their current Kitchen Mix, it was swiftly followed by ‘Tondo’ last night (February 25).

Taking to Instagram once again today (February 26), the electronic outfit continued their theme of sharing the artwork for upcoming new tracks.

Captioning a post from this morning, Disclosure told fans that ‘Expressing What Matters’ would be arriving tonight at 8pm. Later, they shared a second piece of artwork for the cut.

See the two posts below, along with a YouTube link which is counting down to the song’s imminent launch.

Last week, Disclosure promised fans they would be back “very soon” with new material and accompanying tour dates.

“We’ve been working hard in the studio for a long time and we’ve got some exciting news for you all VERY soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to stay up to date,” they wrote in an email newsletter.

They explained that they would be heading out on the road for “a bunch of shows all over the world” in the coming months. Looking forward to festival season, Disclosure are already confirmed to make appearances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Lovebox throughout the summer. Aside from a cameo on two Khalid tracks – 2019’s ‘Talk’ and 2020’s ‘Know Your Worth’ – ‘Ecstasy’ was the first piece of new material the brothers had released since their 2018 EP ‘Moonlight’.