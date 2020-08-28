Disclosure open up about working with Mac Miller on ‘Blue World’

Disclosure have opened up about working with the late Mac Miller on ‘Blue World.’

In today’s Big Read with NME, the sibling dance-duo spoke about the time they produced with Miller, who passed away in September 2018 at the age of 26 following an accidental overdose.

Guy Lawrence said. “I wrote a tune with Mac Miller [production on rapper’s posthumous single ‘Blue World’], and he was on the way back to recovery and health, and by all accounts it was just a tragic accident.”

Speaking about the issues with young artists and substance abuse on the EDM scene, the brothers said they were lucky to have the same team looking out for them since their teens but that they’ve “been around people who are on that journey for sure,” according to Guy.

Howard added that the issue was not confined to the music industry. “There are people in all aspects of life that are going on that same path, but when it happens within the music industry and the eyes of fame, it looks crazier.

“I’ve got friends who are working [in] banks that are on that path too.”

Earlier this month, Rostrum Records released two new Miller songs on the deluxe digital version of ‘K.I.D.S.’, marking ten years since its release.

The tracks, ‘Ayye’ and ‘Back In The Day’, are from the ‘K.I.D.S.’ era, although the label did not confirm whether they were originally meant to appear on the album.

Thundercat also recently revealed he too had recorded a whole album with Miller before his passing, but shut down fan requests to release the project on Twitter. “Everything isn’t meant to be put out like that,” he wrote at the time.

Miller’s team are currently working on a tribute for the late rapper, asking fans to share “stories, thoughts and wishes” by calling a toll-free number set up for the untitled project.

Meanwhile, Disclosure released their first album in five years today, ‘ENERGY’. In a four-star review, NME said: “These 11 razor-sharp tracks are custom-built for big nights in festival fields and up and down the country in big city super-clubs and regional sweatboxes. It is dancefloor dynamite.”

“…At this point, we are some way off to having this album thrive in its natural habitat. But there’s a serious lust for life in ‘ENERGY’ that’ll retain its vibrancy for months to come, ensuring that ravers are ready to go again when the bleary sun rises on festival fields at 6am worldwide. After all, it’s always darkest before dawn.”

