Disclosure have said they will be back “very soon” with new material and live shows.

In a newsletter email the duo wrote that they’ve been “working hard” in the studio and have “a bunch of shows all over the world” booked.

Presumably, brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence have been writing the follow-up to their second album, ‘Caracal’, which was released more than four years ago in September 2015.

The full message reads: “Hey everyone….we’re back! We’ve been working hard in the studio for a long time and we’ve got some exciting news for you all VERY soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to stay up to date.

“Also, this year we’re going to be playing a bunch of shows all over the world & can’t wait to see you all again!

“We’ve also put together a massive Spotify playlist – ‘Disclosure’s Record Bag’ for anyone who wants to get inside our heads & listen to everything we do at home and on tour. Check it out and hit the follow button for weekly updates.”

Meanwhile, the brothers teamed up with Khalid recently for their collaborative single ‘Know Your Worth’. It follows the pair’s 2019 collaboration on ‘Talk’, from Khalid’s last LP, ‘Free Spirit’.

Back in the summer of 2018 Disclosure shared a number of new tracks in quick succession – ‘Ultimatum’, ‘Moonlight’, ‘Love Can Be So Hard’ and ‘Where Angels Fear To Tread’ – which ended up forming their most recent effort: ‘Moonlight’ EP.