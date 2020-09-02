Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence says he’s “just happy to be alive” after contracting coronavirus

Disclosure‘s Guy Lawrence has spoken of the experience of contracting coronavirus, saying he’s “just happy to be alive”.

Speaking to NME for last week’s Big Read cover feature around the dance duo’s new album ‘ENERGY’, Lawrence discussed how he felt after testing positive for COVID-19.

“My breathing hasn’t been the same since,” Lawrence said of the time that has passed since he contracted the virus. “It was like having altitude sickness, without the headache.

“I just felt permanently short of breath – I didn’t know if I was going to be two senses down forever. I’m just happy to be alive, to be honest.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Guy and his brother Howard discussed how parts of their second album ‘Caracal’ make them “cringe” with hindsight.

“I’ve learned a lot from looking back at that record as well,” Howard said. “Musically, there are parts of the album that I cringe at a bit. There are parts that I over-thought and tried a bit too hard to be clever with or something.”

NME gave Disclosure’s new album ‘ENERGY’ a four-star review upon release, labelling it “back-to-basics dancefloor dynamite” and adding: “There’s a serious lust for life in ‘ENERGY’ that’ll retain its vibrancy for months to come, ensuring that ravers are ready to go again when the bleary sun rises on festival fields at 6am worldwide. After all, it’s always darkest before dawn.”

This week, Disclosure were announced as one of six headliners for the 2021 editions of Reading & Leeds festivals.