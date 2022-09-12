Disney+ to livestream Elton John’s last-ever US performance

Disney have announced that Elton John’s last-ever performance in the US this November – a third consecutive show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium – will be streamed live on Disney+.

The show will take place at the 56,000-capacity stadium on Sunday November 20, rounding out the North American leg of John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour. For its streaming release – announced over the weekend at this year’s D23 conference – the show will be titled Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. His other two shows at Dodger Stadium, going down on Thursday November 17 and Saturday 19, will also be filmed, but not streamed.

That footage will instead be used for an upcoming documentary on the tour, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend, which according to Deadline, will be released exclusively on Disney+ after a planned festival run and limited theatrical release.

Helmed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the film will also feature archival concert footage, material from John’s “hand-written journals”, and present-day footage of the artist and his family. A release window is yet to be announced by Disney.

John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour will continue in Charleston tomorrow (September 13), with a further 21 stops on the itinerary for the North American leg. It’ll then head to Australia and New Zealand in January, before wrapping up with a leg in Ireland, the UK and Europe. Find remaining tickets here for North America, here for Australia and New Zealand, and here for Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Performing in Toronto last week, John paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. “She was an inspiring presence to be around,” he said in a speech. “I’ve been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.”

The artist’s most recent release came last month in the form of ‘Hold Me Closer’, a joint single with Britney Spears that reimagines his 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’.