The Distillers’ Brody Dalle says she saw a UFO with Juliette Lewis while soundchecking

Brody Dalle of The Distillers, says that she saw a UFO during soundcheck for a show in Los Angeles yesterday (30 June).

Dalle and her band were playing as part of a mammoth all-day show at L.A.’s Banc of California stadium, headlined by The Original Misfits and also featuring Rise Against among others.

Posting about the show on Instagram, Dalle said: “Well that was a fucking crazy awesome blast, goddamn I love The Misfits. Can’t wait for Denver and Seattle. We did actually see a UFO while we were soundchecking, we ALL saw it.”

Apparently indicating that Juliette Lewis was with her when the extra-terrestial encounter took place, Dalle said: “Love you Woman” before tagging the actor and musician.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Distillers are currently on the road following their reformation last year. The band initially split in 2006.

Last September they released their first music in 15 years, double A-side single ‘Man vs. Magnet’/’Blood In Gutters’. It then received a special 7″ vinyl release for Valentine’s Day.

In January, Dalle promised that a new full-length Distillers album would be released in 2019. In April, it was reported that they had entered the studio with producer Nick Launay. The band’s last album was 2003’s classic ‘Coral Fang’.