District Attorney says Meek Mill should get a new trial

He claims Mill's sentencing was carried out in "biased" conditions

Philadelphia’s District Attorney has requested for Meek Mill to face a new trial and a new judge, believing that the rapper’s sentencing for violations of his probation conditions was “biased”.

Larry Krasner has filed a brief questioning Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley’s “impartiality” in reference to her decision to check in on Mill at a homeless shelter where he was doing community service and later chastising him for not doing more.

The District Attorney’s office has argued that Judge Brinkley abused her discretion and was biased against Mill (real name Robert Rihmeek Williams).

Brinkley sentenced Williams in November 2017 to two to four years in prison for minor violations of his probation conditions in a decade-old gun and drug possession case. The move became a symbol of the need for criminal justice reforms, spearheaded later by Reform Alliance, an organisation that counts Jay-Z among its members that lobbies for changes to state probation and parole laws.

Williams spent months in prison before a court ordered him released in April 2018.

Part of the brief by the District Attorney’s office reads [via Stereogum]: “Judge Brinkley personally assumed the role of investigator.

Krasner said that Mill, 32, should get a new trial before a different judge. He said the court “abused its discretion when it imposed” the sentence on the rapper. Williams had reportedly asked for a new trial but his request had been shot down. His appeal efforts continue.

Stereogum adds that Brinkley has denied any accusations that she was biased against Williams during the proceedings.