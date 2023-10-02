Disturbed’s David Draiman pleads for safe return of family puppy

David Draiman, the frontman of Disturbed, has released a statement pleading for the safe return of his family’s puppy.

The nu-metal singer shared the update on social media, announcing that he and his family have been left “devastated” after their 10-week-old puppy named Charlotte went missing.

Shared on X/Twitter yesterday (Sunday, October 1), Draiman confirmed that the golden retriever has been missing for two days, and thinks she may have been stolen from the garden of his Miami home.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I have to announce that our dear puppy, Charlotte has been missing since the morning before last,” he wrote.

He continued, saying that the family is urging anyone who has information to help return the puppy to her home, although is aware that this may be an unlikely solution at this point. “We think she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard. We have notified all the proper authorities and while we are hopeful to be reunited with her, we realize that it’s not likely. We’re absolutely devastated.”

The statement was also accompanied by a message written by the singer, sharing additional details about the location where the incident took place.

“Reward for any information on her whereabouts that leads to finding her,” it read. “10 week old Golden Retriever puppy, Charlotte. Taken from the Coral Gables area of Miami.”

#Charlotte Reward for with any information on her whereabouts that leads to finding her 10 week old Golden Retriever puppy, Charlotte. Taken from the Coral Gables area of Miami pic.twitter.com/MnJKK4DQwK — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) October 1, 2023

As reported by Louder Sound, Draiman and his family adopted Charlotte earlier this year and were soon infatuated with the family pet judging from the number of social media posts he made including the golden retriever.

Anyone with information about Charlotte’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Draiman directly via his social media channels or report any details to the local authorities.

In other David Draiman news, back in August the singer shared praise for Taylor Swift during an interview and confessed that he would be open to working with the pop sensation.

“I think she is insanely talented. I’d love to collaborate with Taylor if she ever wanted to, on any given day,” he said during a radio interview with Philadelphia’s WMRR station. He also later named her as “one of the greatest songwriters of our time.”

“I love her gumption… I love the fact that she gets on stage in front of tens of thousands of screaming young female fans and plays a real instrument and sings live, and is the real deal.”