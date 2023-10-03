Disturbed’s David Draiman reunited with missing family puppy 

Disturbed singer David Draiman has shared that his family puppy is back home after going missing.

The nu-metal singer shared a post on social media this weekend (October 1) that said his family were “devastated” after their 10-week-old puppy named Charlotte went missing.

Posting to X/Twitter, Draiman confirmed that their golden retriever has been missing for two days, believing she may have been stolen from the garden of his Miami home.

The artist has now shared that Charlotte has returned home, writing on X yesterday evening (October 2): “Found her!!! THANK GOD!!!”

Draiman did not elaborate on what had happened to Charlotte, but posted a series of photos of her relaxing back at home, including snaps of her eating and sleeping.

After discovering that the puppy had gone missing, he urged anyone with information to help ensure her safe return.

“We think she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard,” Draiman shared. “We have notified all the proper authorities and while we are hopeful to be reunited with her, we realize that it’s not likely. We’re absolutely devastated.”

#Charlotte Reward for with any information on her whereabouts that leads to finding her 10 week old Golden Retriever puppy, Charlotte. Taken from the Coral Gables area of Miami pic.twitter.com/MnJKK4DQwK — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) October 1, 2023

Draiman’s social media has been flooded with puppy pictures since his family adopted her earlier this year.

“Say hello to the newest member of the Draiman family…Charlotte!!,” the singer shared in an Instagram post on September 8.

In other recent news from the Disturbed frontman, Draiman revealed that he had a tumour in his arm removed back in May, but later confirmed that it was benign.

The medical scare came just weeks after he shared that he had almost lost his life to depression and addiction.

“A reason to fight — we all need one,” he told the crowd during a show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “The demons that are known as addiction and depression are very, very real. They are diseases no different than cancer.”

He added that he missed his friends who took their own lives – Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland, and Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell – and said that he “almost joined them.”