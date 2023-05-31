Disturbed’s David Draiman reveals he had a tumour removed last week

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has revealed that he had a tumour in his arm removed last week.

Taking to social media, Draiman posted an image of his arm in a cast. “Doing a bunch of press today, zoom stuff, so this is going to get out anyway,” he wrote. “I had a tumour removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome.”

Further details on the severity of the tumour are currently unknown.

See David Draiman’s full post below.

Doing a bunch of press today, zoom stuff, so this is going to get out anyway. I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome. @Disturbed #AReasonToFight pic.twitter.com/3B9DGz8mNQ — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) May 30, 2023

David Draiman’s revelation comes just weeks after he shared that he had almost lost his life to depression and addiction. During a show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Draiman took some time before performing their song ‘A Reason To Fight’ to discuss how he missed his late friends who took their own lives – namely Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland, and Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell – while adding that a couple of months ago he “almost joined them.”

He continued: “I’m tired of losing everybody I love to depression and addiction. Every single band member on this stage has dealt with those feelings, with those demons. And I miss the friends that we’ve lost. I miss Chester, I miss Scott, I miss Chris. And if I can be completely honest with you, a couple months ago, I almost joined them.”

He added: “Addiction and depression can happen to anyone ladies and gentlemen. No one is immune from it no matter how beautiful their life may look from the outside. No matter how blessed they may seem. It’s out of our control.”

In other news, Draiman recently responded to Phoebe Bridgers‘ use of the band’s track ‘Down With The Sickness’ as her tour entrance song. He tweeted “@phoebe_bridgers this is absolutely amazing! Love it! You’re welcome to come see our show whenever you want!”