Disturbed’s David Draiman shares he almost lost his life to “addiction and depression”

Disturbed frontman David Draiman recently opened up about almost losing his life due to “addiction and depression.”

During the band’s show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Draiman took some time before performing their song ‘A Reason To Fight’ to discuss how he missed his late friends who took their own lives – namely Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland, and Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell – while adding that a couple of months ago he “almost joined them.”

“A reason to fight — we all need one. The demons that are known as addiction and depression are very, very real. They are diseases no different than cancer. You can’t see depression. You can’t see addiction. It festers inside,” he told the crowd.

He continued: “I’m tired of losing everybody I love to depression and addiction. Every single band member on this stage has dealt with those feelings, with those demons. And I miss the friends that we’ve lost. I miss Chester, I miss Scott, I miss Chris. And if I can be completely honest with you, a couple months ago, I almost joined them.”

He added: “Addiction and depression can happen to anyone ladies and gentlemen. No one is immune from it no matter how beautiful their life may look from the outside. No matter how blessed they may seem. It’s out of our control.”

Draiman then asked for a show of hands from the audience to see those who have dealt with addiction or depression or know of someone who has. After a huge response from the arena, the singer responded:”Take a look around this arena. As you can see my friends, you are not alone.”

The singer has previously opened up in an interview with Consequence in 2019 about mental health and the passing of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell. “Addiction and depression are demons that go hand in hand with one another and it’s been a very, very difficult past number of years, not just within our community but even for just individuals in normal walks of life in this country and in the world,” he explained.

He added: “I’m tired of being passive about it. I’m tired of people waiting until after the fact. I don’t want to go to any more funerals. I think it’s important for all of us to really take an active role.”

In other news, Draiman recently responded to Phoebe Bridgers‘ use of the band’s track ‘Down With The Sickness’ as her tour entrance song. He tweeted “@phoebe_bridgers this is absolutely amazing! Love it! You’re welcome to come see our show whenever you want!”

Earlier this year, he reacted to Sam Smith and Kim Petra’s Grammy performance, praising them for taking it to the “next level.”

Disturbed are currently on tour in support of their latest album ‘Divisive’. Visit here for tickets.

For further help and advice on mental health: