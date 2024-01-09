Dita Von Teese says teaching Taylor Swift the ‘Bejeweled’ Martini glass routine was the “best experience”

Dita Von Teese has hailed Taylor Swift and said teaching the singer her Martini glass routine for ‘Bejeweled’ was the “best experience”.

The burlesque performer teamed up with Swift on the video for the 2022 single which saw the pair dancing sensually in giant martini glasses.

Speaking about the shoot Von Teese heaped praise on Swift in a new interview on the Allison Interviews podcast.

She said: “The best experience was Taylor. She’s really, like, a kind girl. She knew everything about what I do.”

Von Teese also hailed Swift for allowing her to play a major role in the video too.

“She wanted to not just have me be behind the scenes teaching her to be, you know, in my glass. She wanted to showcase what I do,” she added.

It comes after Swift went viral following her reaction to one of host Jo Koy’s jokes at the Golden Globes over the weekend.

During the event, Koy appeared to leave Swift less than impressed when he made a joke about her attendance at several NFL games to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL,” he began. “On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift… there’s just more to go to here.”

Following the punchline, the camera switched to a close-up of the singer, who was seen with an icy expression, pursing her lips before taking a sip of her drink.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this week that Swift’s concert film The Eras Tour has officially become the highest-grossing concert movie of all time – overtaking Michael Jackson‘s This Is It with an overall global taking of $261.6million (£206m).