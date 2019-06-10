‘Father Ted The Musical’ is “almost finished” says The Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon

Hannon is writing songs for 'Pope Ted'

Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy has given an update on the musical adaptation of Father Ted currently in the works.

The musician, who provided the theme music for the hit 1990’s sitcom, is currently working with series creators Graham Linehan and Arthur Matthews on ‘Pope Ted’.

Speaking to NME during his appearance in our regular feature ‘Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!’, Hannon discussed his work on the upcoming adaptation.

“I think I’ve got a few gags in it because I’d say ‘Why don’t they do this?’ and Graham and Arthur would boggle ‘That’s funny! I didn’t know you were funny?’ I replied: have you listened to any of my songs?!’ God, I’ve written a lot of songs for it!

“I loved the original series and we’re trying to do justice to the style and give the characters proper stories. You’re trying to make a proper musical with a proper plot yet if it becomes too plot-heavy, it doesn’t feel like the original series which was so silly sometimes. It’s a delicate balance but we’re getting there. I think it’ll be a hugely entertaining evening out – but then I would say that!”

Hannon also discussed the production on an interview with BBC Breakfast this morning (June 10). “Graham Linehan and Arthur Matthews, praise be, settled their differences and we are all back in a room writing the musical,” he said.

“It’s very exciting. In fact, we are pretty much almost finished. It’ll still be quite a while before it hits the boards.”

The ‘Father Ted’ musical was first announced by Linehan in June 2018, who described it as “the real final episode of Father Ted.”