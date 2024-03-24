Divorce share combustible new single ‘Gears’ and announce UK shows

Divorce have returned with their new single ‘Gears’, alongside news of their biggest UK headline shows to date – read on for all the details.

‘Gears’ is the Nottingham band’s first new material of 2024, a track that mutates from a textured, introspective indie slow-burner into a frayed, manic rocker.

Speaking about the song, frontman Felix Mackenzie-Barrow has said: “’Gears’ was written when I’d just moved to London and was working very long hours whilst trying to keep up with increasing band commitments for Divorce.”

“I was spending all of my time working or playing shows and couldn’t maintain any kind of social life or keep up with the spending a social life felt like it would cost. The song came out of those frustrations.”

Listen to the song below:

The band have also confirmed details of their biggest ever UK headline show, which is to take place at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on October 23.

In addition, they will play a pair of hometown shows at Nottingham’s Bodega on September 25 and 26. Tickets for the shows are available here.

Divorce are currently on tour supporting Everything Everything on their UK tour, which runs until April 6 and takes in shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Bexhill, Cambridge, Nottingham, London and Bristol.

Divorce will open for Everything Everything at the following dates:

MARCH

26 – Glasgow, SGW3 Galvanizers

27 – Leeds, Stylus

29 – Manchester, New Century Hall

30 – Manchester, New Century Hall

31 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

APRIL

2 – Cambridge, Junction

4 – Nottingham, Rock City

5 – London, Troxy

6 – Bristol, O2 Academy

They will also make a number of festival appearances over the summer, including Bearded Theory, This Must Be The Place, Brighten The Corners and Manchester Psych Fest.