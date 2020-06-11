Dixie Chicks announce release date of comeback album ‘Gaslighter’

Dixie Chicks have announced the new release date of their long-awaited eighth album ‘Gaslighter’. The trio’s comeback album will be out on July 17, and will be their first since 2006’s ‘Taking The Long Way’.

Dixie Chicks had originally intended to release ‘Gaslighter’ on May 1, but it was pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band confirmed the new release date in a humorous social media post, shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

So far, Dixie Chicks have released two singles from the album in the lead-up to its release. The band shared the record’s title track on March 4. It was their first new song since the 2007 non-album single, ‘The Neighbor’.

‘Julianna Calm Down’ followed on from ‘Gaslighter’, hitting streaming services on April 30.

Speaking about the track in a press release, the band said “we hope it makes you feel empowered, smile, and strut the f*** around like you’ve got nothing to lose. We will strut through this time together.”

The Dixie Chicks’ last album, ‘Taking The Long Way’, cleaned up at the Grammys in 2007. The trio went home with five awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘Not Ready to Make Nice’.