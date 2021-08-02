Dizzee Rascal charged with assaulting a woman in a “domestic argument”

Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assaulting a woman in a “domestic argument” at her south London home, police have confirmed.

The rapper, real name is Dylan Mills, was arrested on June 8 on suspicion of common assault and was later released on bail. He was charged today (August 2) and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

Metropolitan Police said [via The Sun]: “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June.

“Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment. Mills is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 September.”

NME has reached out to Dizzee Rascal’s representatives for comment.

In other news, last month the rapper said that he thinks Glastonbury festival organisers were “scared” to make him a headliner. He has played the festival several times before but has never performed at the top spot.

“I should have headlined Glastonbury,” he told Chuckie Online on the JD In The Duffle Bag Podcast. “I’ve done Glastonbury since I think 2008, might have been the first time I did it.

“I was one from the headline, and then someone dropped out, so they should have moved me up, but then they put on Gorillaz or someone,” he said, referring to the 2010 edition of the festival where he was on the bill after Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson and Vampire Weekend – and was one spot below headliners U2.

U2 were forced to pull out of the festival that year when frontman Bono suffered a back injury. Dizzee said he felt like he should have been made a headliner.

Asked why he thought they opted to go with the Damon Albarn-led outfit instead of him, he answered: “It’s the confidence, they didn’t have the confidence.

“Even though they’d seen me smashing the shut out of it, they were just scared. And then Gorillaz came on, and no offence to them, but you’re not getting the same thing.”